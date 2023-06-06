NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville police are investigating after two stabbing victims were reportedly found in separate parts of the city on Tuesday.

The incident is believed to have started on Hill Road in South Nashville, where police said two people were stabbed. One of the stabbing victims ran across the street for help and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Hill Road stabbing scene (Photo: WKRN)

The second person reportedly went to his mother’s house on Vance Avenue in North Nashville, where he collapsed in the front yard. Police said he was also taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

News 2 is on the scene, where detectives have been talking to a woman in the front yard and taking pictures of a bloodied tank top. A car was also towed from the scene. However, police have not named any suspects.