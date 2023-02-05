NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in South Nashville.

The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. in the 80 block of Lafayette Street near a Dollar General store.

According to Metro Dispatch, at least one person was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries that were sustained during the incident.

It is unknown what led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

No other information was immediately released.