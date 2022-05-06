NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting on I-440.
It happened in the westbound lanes, near the 21st Avenue exit, just before 9 p.m.
Authorities say one person was hurt in the shooting, but there is currently no word on their condition at this time.
There is also no word on a suspect.
This is an active scene. The westbound lanes of I-440 are closed as police investigate.
Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.