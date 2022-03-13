NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Colby Drive.
The shooting was reported just after midnight in the 3300 block of Colby Drive in South Nashville. Metro police have confirmed that one person was shot. It is unknown the extent of the victim’s injuries, or if a suspect is in custody at this time.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.