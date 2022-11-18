NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that happened north of downtown Nashville Friday afternoon.

Metro police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Dellway Villa Road off Dickerson Pike. Two men were reportedly arguing with each other, leading to one of them being shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.