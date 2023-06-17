NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a Friday night shooting that involved a runway teen who was reported missing from Nashville.

On Friday, June 16, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex located on Skyline Ridge Drive to respond to reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers reportedly found a 15-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower back area.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the 15-year-old was reported as a runaway earlier in the night after he allegedly stole his uncle’s SUV.

Authorities reported that after stealing his uncle’s SUV, the teen picked up two strangers that he allegedly met at a gas station.

The 15-year-old and the two unidentified individuals then arrived to an apartment complex where they met with a third individual. Police said the three strangers then attempted to rob the teen.

According to Metro police, the 15-year-old was shot and taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt to be treated for his injuries.

It remains unknown if the three individuals that the teen encountered during the night were arrested. Suspect descriptions for the three individuals were not provided.

No other information was immediately released.