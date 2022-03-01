NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that occurred in South Nashville on Tuesday morning.
Metro police were dispatched to a shooting call just before 9:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard.
Officers told on a News 2 crew on scene that a female victim was dropped off at Southern Hills Hospital in a private vehicle. The extent of her injuries remains unknown at this time.
Metro police are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting. A suspect is not in custody at this time.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.