NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting at the Waffle House in the 800 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

Police say offers responded to the Waffle House at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Spence Lane Saturday afternoon for reports of a shooting.

News 2 arrived on scene and found yellow crime scene tape surrounding the restaurant, as well as six Metro police cars on scene. Crime Scene Investigator officers were also on scene.

Police did not say how many people were shot and did not release any suspect info.

News 2 is at the scene working to gather more information.