NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after someone showed up to a hospital with gunshot wounds following a shots fired call that was reported early Wednesday morning in North Nashville.

Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Demonbreun Street just before 1 a.m. to respond to a shots fired call.

According to Metro Police, video surveillance showed a grey Camaro drive by the area and fire several shots in the air.

Officials say an individual on the sidewalk fired back and both fled the scene before officers could arrive.

Metro police say an investigation is underway to determine what led to shooting and to identify the individuals involved.

No other information was immediately released.