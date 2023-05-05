NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville police are investigating after a person was reportedly robbed out of their car on Broadway late at night.

Police said the robbery happened at about 12:14 a.m. on Friday, May 5 at 1200 Broadway. The victim was in their car at the time of the incident.

(Photo: WKRN)

According to police, a “gun was involved at some point,” but it is still unclear if the incident was an armed robbery. No injuries were reported.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning, and police were still working to identify the suspect. No further information was immediately available.