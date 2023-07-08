NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department has opened a homicide investigation following a deadly shooting that occurred overnight on Clarksville Pike.

According to Metro police, the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Clarksville Pike on Saturday, July 8.

Officials reported one man was killed in the shooting. The victim’s identity has not been revealed and no suspects are in custody at this time, said Metro police.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting remain under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.