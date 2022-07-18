NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot in the leg in East Nashville.

Police responded to a shooting call on South 4th Street, where they say they found a 30-year-old man with the wound in his thigh. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

So far, there are been no arrests, and police say no one is cooperating with investigators.