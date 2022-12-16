NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating following a shooting in East Nashville.

It happened around 1:30 Friday afternoon in the 3700 block of Gallatin Pike.

Metro police officers at the scene told News 2 that the shooting happened following an altercation between three people.

One person fired multiple shots in the altercation.

One victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

This is an active investigation.