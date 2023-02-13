NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after police say one man was injured in a drive-by shooting that occurred outside of a hotel in North Nashville late Sunday night.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the Millennium Maxwell House Hotel in the 2000 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

According to Metro police, several shots were fired from a vehicle right outside the entrance of the hotel.

Officials say no one was struck by the gunfire, but one man was injured by shards of shattered glass. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to officers at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. Investigators told a News 2 crew on scene that they will look at hotel surveillance footage to try and identify the shooter.

No other information was immediately released.