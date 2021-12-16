NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Last weekend, Lauren Cox and her husband drove to Nashville from Alabama to enjoy a weekend of Christmas shopping and holiday activities. But their fun was ruined when they found the back window of their car shattered Sunday morning.

“The back passenger window had been completely knocked out. There was no glass left. They had obviously tried to go through the front door but they failed. There was just a giant crack there,” Cox said.

It was parked overnight at the Hampton Inn and Suites on Donelson Parkway where the couple was staying. It’s not far from Nashville International Airport (BNA).

Cox said the thieves did about $1,000 in damage to her husband’s car, but she said they didn’t take anything too valuable.

“They took our registration. They took an old credit card thankfully that was expired. And then they took my husband’s pistol permit,” Cox said.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the thieves hit at least six other cars in the hotel parking lot on the same night. A Metro police spokesperson said officers have responded to the same address at least 30 times since November 1, 2021, for reports of car break-ins and thefts.

“The hotel knows that this is going on and they have not done anything about it. At some point you have to hold the hotel responsible,” Cox said.

Metro police said the hotel does not have any surveillance video of these incidents, but witnesses to a majority of these crimes have reported seeing a dark-colored SUV circling the parking lot.

“It’s at the airport, so a lot of people park their cars there and they’re gone for a week and they don’t know when their car got broken into. Then the hotel doesn’t have anything to say except I’m sorry,” Cox said.

News 2 called the hotel Thursday afternoon and was directed to speak to the general manager. He has not returned our request for comment.

If you know anything about the break-ins happening at the hotel, call the Metro Nashville Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.