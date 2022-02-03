ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a domestic-related stabbing in Antioch.

The stabbing happened in the 800 block of Richards Road at Apollo Apartments around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night.

Police say 32-year-old Tiffany Moore admitted to stabbing her boyfriend, 34-year-old Timothy Anderson, following a fight.

Moore told police the two were fighting in the breezeway of her apartment where. After yelling at and shoving each other, Moore went into her apartment, grabbed a large kitchen knife and lunged at Anderson, stabbing him in the chest.

Anderson was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Moore was taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide. She is being held on a $250,000 bond.