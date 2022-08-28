NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in East Nashville.

Police say the shooting happened in the 500 block of South 5th Street in the Cayce Homes housing complex just before 6 p.m.

One person was shot and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, according to police.

Officers say they are pursing “strong leads” in the investigation.

No other information was released.