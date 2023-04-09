NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Saturday night at an apartment complex near downtown Nashville.

On Saturday, April 8, just before midnight, officers were dispatched to the 90 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard to respond to a shots fired call at the Sudekum Apartments.

According to Metro police, responding officers found 35-year-old Juan Marquez lying outside the door of his apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Marquez was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

No suspect description was provided and an arrest has not been made at this time. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

No other information was immediately released.