NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle in the Tusculum area early Saturday morning.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the shooting was reported at approximately 5:20 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 in the 3900 block of Keeley Drive.

At this point, the investigation indicates 26-year-old Kelvin Stowers Jr. was in a vehicle when he was shot, but the vehicle drove off, leaving Stowers in the roadway, according to authorities.

If you have any information about Stowers’ death, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can stay anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward in homicide cases.

No additional details have been released about this incident.