NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting in East Nashville.
Police say the shooting happened in the 600 block of Frith Drive at around 8:26 p.m. Sunday. A man was reportedly shot and killed and no suspect information was released.
The suspect has not been apprehended, according to police.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.