NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has launched an investigation into an early morning incident near Trinity Lane that left one person dead.

According to authorities, the incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 in the 1400 block of Brick Church Pike.

Police originally told News 2 a vehicle was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it missed the curve, crashed through a ditch and a pole, and landed in a nearby car lot.

However, at 5:25 a.m., officials announced they were investigating a homicide at the same address as the wreck. Not only was a man found dead inside the crashed vehicle, but further investigation reportedly revealed he had been shot.

Authorities said they do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Officers told News 2 they have been going to businesses in the area, seeking security footage that could help with the investigation.

No additional details have been released about this deadly incident.

If you have any information about Friday morning’s homicide, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.