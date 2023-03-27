NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating an assault that left an individual seriously injured in East Nashville early Monday morning.

The incident was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of North 2nd Street and Cleveland Street.

According to officers at the scene, the victim was critically assaulted and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, investigators are working to determine what led to the violent assault. Metro police say they will attempt to look at doorbell video from the area and speak to potential witnesses about the incident.

A suspect has not been taken into custody, and a suspect description was not provided.

No other information was immediately released.