NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Friday night.
It happened in the 1200 block of Antioch Pike at 8 p.m.
Police say an adult male victim is dead, but they have not released the victim’s identity.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.