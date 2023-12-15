NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was reportedly found staggering around North Nashville Friday after being critically injured in a shooting.

According to Metro dispatch, the incident was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) told News 2 a man was seen “walking/staggering” in the 900 block of Buchanan Street, where he collapsed.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the man had been shot, but the location of the shooting is unknown at this time, officials said.

An officer at the scene originally told News 2 the victim was not considered seriously injured. However, after the man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, an MNPD public information officer said his wound had been deemed critical.

No additional details have been released about the investigation into this shooting.