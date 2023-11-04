NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after an elderly victim was injured after multiple shots were fired outside their home early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, Nov. 4 just after 5:30 a.m., Metro police were sent to the 600 block of Revels Drive to respond to reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers allegedly located an elderly victim who had sustained gunshot wounds to their feet.

According to Metro police, the elderly victim was lying in bed when multiple shots were fired outside of the home. Officials said rounds entered the residence and struck the victim in the feet.

Authorities told News 2 that the victim’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Metro police said no suspect information was provided. No other information was released.