NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Police are investigating two separate shootings that took place Tuesday night.

According to MNPD officials, one person was shot in each incident and taken to the hospital, the first in Madison in North Nashville and the second down south in Antioch. The Madison shooting reportedly took place around 7 p.m., according to Metro dispatch, while the Antioch shooting was reported just a half hour later.

No further information was immediately provided as to the condition of the victims or if any suspects were in custody.