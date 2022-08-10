NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified a woman involved in an ongoing phone scam.

Police say the woman has been identified as 38-year-old Sarah Hamilton. An arrest warrant charging her with felony theft has been issued.

In early July 2022, police reported two men and one woman fell victim to the scam that reportedly starts with a man calling the victims, saying he has knowledge of their address and other personal info and that he is with the sheriff’s office. He then goes on to tell the victims that warrants are out for their arrests, and that if they paid cash, the charges would be dismissed.

Rather than meet in an office, he orders the victims to go to a courtyard downtown in the 1200 block of 4th Avenue North. While there, the victims are met by a woman, now identified as Hamilton, who reportedly identified herself as “Debra Cook”.

Sarah Hamilton mugshot (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Hamilton allegedly collects cash payments from the victims, who then sign official looking paperwork. Hamilton then leaves to supposedly make copies of the paperwork, but never returns.

Hamilton has green eyes and brown hair, stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone who knows of Hamilton’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Metro police would like to remind the public that no member of law enforcement will ever solicit money. The public is urged to exercise caution when giving personal information to someone who is not a confirmed and trusted source.