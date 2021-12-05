Metro police identify man killed in Saturday evening crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 36-year-old Nashville man has died after a crash Saturday night.

Metro police say Derrick Gilcrease was driving his Toyota Camry south on Bell Road near Smith Springs Road at a high rate of speed and, according to witnesses, was passing cars by driving into oncoming traffic. While trying to negotiate a curve, he crashed into a Ford pickup truck traveling northbound.

Gilcrease, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his car and died at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and refused treatment. A passenger in the pickup truck was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

There was no evidence that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Police say the preliminary factor to the crash appears to be Gilcrease driving recklessly.