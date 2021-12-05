Metro police identify man killed in Saturday evening crash

Nashville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 36-year-old Nashville man has died after a crash Saturday night.

Metro police say Derrick Gilcrease was driving his Toyota Camry south on Bell Road near Smith Springs Road at a high rate of speed and, according to witnesses, was passing cars by driving into oncoming traffic. While trying to negotiate a curve, he crashed into a Ford pickup truck traveling northbound.

Gilcrease, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his car and died at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and refused treatment. A passenger in the pickup truck was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

There was no evidence that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Police say the preliminary factor to the crash appears to be Gilcrease driving recklessly.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss