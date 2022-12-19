NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville police officers and members of the Andrew Jackson Fraternal Order of Police took over Santa’s duties Monday and helped around 100 children check off items on their Christmas wish list.

Each child received $200 to $225 to buy presents for themselves and their families at the Walmart on Nollensville Road during the FOP’s Cops and Kids annual event, which is part of its Andrew Jackson Police youth camp.

“We take these kids, continue building friendships with them, and what better time to do it than at Christmas when they can go buy something for everyone in their family and go buy something for themselves,” Allen Herald, Second Vice President of the Andrew Jackson FOP said.

The children tagged along with the officers who assisted them through the aisles as they selected their gifts, including toys, sporting goods, clothes, and shoes.

However, the ultimate goal of the event is that the children go home knowing they made a new friend.

“The officers have as much fun doing this as the kids. Building friendships with these kids in our community is what this is all about,” Herald said. “The more we could do and the more friendships we could build, maybe it would make Nashville a safer place.”

After the shopping trip, the children returned to the FOP lodge to wrap their presents and have lunch.

To make a donation to support future Cops and Kids events, click here.