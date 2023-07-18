NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man was reportedly caught driving an SUV reported stolen out of a city more than 700 miles away on Monday after he drove past a fixed license plate reader.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department said 33-year-old Antonio Gilmore drove past a license plate reader (LPR) at 1st Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard in the stolen Hyundai Tucson SUV.

LPRs automatically detect license plate numbers connected to crimes entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, and authorities said the SUV’s license plate came back to an alleged vehicle theft in Clearwater, Florida.

After receiving the LPR hit, Central Precinct detectives said they spotted the SUV heading toward South 5th Street on downtown area safety cameras. The SUV was later found parked in the 500 block of Summer Place with Gilmore still inside, police reported.

Officers said Gilmore was ordered out of the vehicle and arrested without incident. The arrest comes as Nashville’s six-month license plate reader pilot program, authorized by the Metro Council, is nearing an end.

Authorities have made several arrests since the program’s launch, and the police department plans to ask the council to adopt the program permanently to further “investigations into felony crimes and assist in the search for missing persons.”

However, not everyone agrees that they have been beneficial. While the police department has said no racial or economic criteria were used in placing these cameras, in June, the Metro Community Oversight Board published data showing a disproportionate number of license plate reader hits came from low-income and non-white areas.