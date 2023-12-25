NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were up early Christmas Eve delivering gifts to more than 1,000 residents in the Davidson County area.

The initiative was part of the police department’s Christmas Basket Program, which began in 1961.

According to MNPD Chief John Drake, this year was the largest turnout the program has ever seen.

“This is our 63rd year of Christmas baskets,” said Chief Drake. “We have 1,341 people that we’re helping and over 800 kids are receiving Christmas baskets, food, toys and good cheer and smiles from volunteers who are making this possible.”

The delivery of the Christmas baskets reportedly began in 1961 after Sgt. Joe Casey recommended that officers collect money that was normally be spent on exchanging Christmas cards, and instead use it to purchase food for a needy family in the city.

MPND Christmas Charities Program said families are selected based on nominations from police officers, who oftentimes encounter families who are in need on a daily basis.

Families who were selected received baskets of groceries and the children received toys.