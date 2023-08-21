NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash involving a Metro police cruiser was reported early Monday morning on Briley Parkway.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Briley Parkway at mile marker 27.6 in West Nashville.

Source: WKRN

At the scene, a News 2 crew observed a pickup truck with heavy front-end damage and a Metro police cruiser with rear-end damage.

It remains unknown what caused the crash or if any injuries were reported. News 2’s First Alert unit is at the scene working to get more information.