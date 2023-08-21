NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash involving a Metro police cruiser was reported early Monday morning on Briley Parkway.
The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Briley Parkway at mile marker 27.6 in West Nashville.
At the scene, a News 2 crew observed a pickup truck with heavy front-end damage and a Metro police cruiser with rear-end damage.
It remains unknown what caused the crash or if any injuries were reported. News 2’s First Alert unit is at the scene working to get more information.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.