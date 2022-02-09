NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to crack down on road rage incidents and aggressive driving, specifically on Interstate 24.
Metro Police said four officers will be watching I-24 as part of their Aggressive Driving Unit.
You’ll see two officers each shift patrolling the interstate from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Metro police say this is the first step to address road rage and aggressive drivers.
Police said they are working with other precincts along the I-24 corridor to develop a more established response plan.
Metro police said they are hoping Crime Stoppers tips will provide better information for investigators in these cases.