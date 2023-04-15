NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you passed by Red Caboose Park in Bellevue Saturday and saw a SWAT team, there was no reason to worry. That large police presence was there for the purpose of community connection.

As part of the “Saturday in the Park” event, folks got to meet and discuss safety with members of various divisions within the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD).

Officers from MNPD’s West Precinct, School Safety Division, SWAT team, Mounted Unit, Aviation Unit, and Crime Lab were all on hand, as well as recruiters, and motorcycles, according to authorities. Even trainees from the Metro Police Academy joined in on the fun.

Firefighters and paramedics from the Nashville Fire Department also attended the event, along with regional overdose prevention specialists (ROPS), officials said.

K-9 Abby (Photo: WKRN)

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

In addition to providing members of the Bellevue community the opportunity to connect with the officers and first responders who protect them, Saturday’s event reportedly featured games for kids, face painting, and a drug take-back box.

However, the biggest hit of the day was K-9 Abby, a therapy dog for kids and adults.