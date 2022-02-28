NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department is making changes to the shift schedules for officers in an effort to reduce crime.

They’ll transition to 4-day 10.5-hour work shifts that take effect Monday. This replaces the current 5-day 8.5 hour times. The department said the new schedule provides for three overlapping shifts during a 24-hour period. The evening and overnight details will both be on duty between 9 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., which is a four-hour overlap. Metro police said 24% of violent crimes happened during this period in 2021. The overnight and day shifts will both be on duty between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., while the day and evening shifts will both be on duty between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“The new shift schedule will increase officer visibility in neighborhoods during peak times, enable officers to get to citizen calls more quickly, and, we believe, reduce crime,” said Metro Police Chief John Drake, who added that the new shifts will also benefit officers by giving them three days off each week to spend more time with their families in what is a demanding and often stressful profession.

According to the most recently available stats from MNPD for the week ending February 19th, there were 23 homicides up until that point in 2021 and there were 9 for that period this year. Total robberies are up compared to last year by about 17 percent with 231, and aggravated assaults are up slightly by 5 percent to 749.

Starting Monday, Chief Drake said 11 precinct detectives will be repurposed to the Violent Crimes Division, which formed last December to focus on identifying and apprehending those responsible for non-lethal shootings in Nashville. He said a separate squad of eleven Violent Crimes Division detectives was already investigating both personal and business robberies and has made multiple arrests over the past three months.