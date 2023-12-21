NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An alleged carjacking ended in an arrest Wednesday after police tracked down one of the suspects, who was reportedly carrying multiple weapons and drugs.

Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department were conducting surveillance on the Grey VW Jetta that was taken during a carjacking when an arrest affidavit said they spotted 28-year-old Bill Montrell Bell Jr. getting out of the car.

He then got into a white Ford Fusion and drove to a home on Gwen Drive, where police said he and another person driving the carjacked VW Jetta parked. During that time, a MNPD helicopter crew reportedly saw Bell holding two pistols, one in each hand.

Bell was also seen grabbing an AR-15 style rifle and placing it in his car, officials reported. When officers moved in to arrest Bell, the affidavit said he took off running. However, he was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

During a search of his car, police said they found the two pistols Bell had been seen with, another silver Regent handgun under the passenger seat and the AR-15 style rifle on the passenger side.

Bell also had a crossover handbag on him at the time of his arrest. Inside the bag, officers found ammunition, several small denominations of cash they said was “consistent with street level narcotics sales,” two scales, 1.48 grams of marijuana and 1.5 grams of cocaine.

Bell was arrested on 11 charges including evading arrest, vehicle theft, three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, three counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, and possession of a controlled substance.

As of Thursday, Dec. 21, Bell remained behind bars with an over $100,000 bond.