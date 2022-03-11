NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police officers in East Nashville arrested an armed robbery suspect as well as his accomplice late Friday morning.

Police say a delivery driver was walking back to his car on South 5th Street when a man came out from behind the car, pointed a gun at the driver and demanded his keys, wallet and cell phone. The driver obeyed orders and was told to leave the scene.

The robber, identified as 24-year-old Emmanuel West, discovered the car he was just given the keys to was equipped with a manual transmission, which he did not know how to work. West then left the scene and robbed a woman on Shelby Avenue who was waiting for a school bus to drop off her child.

The delivery driver flagged down an officer on a bike, who then broadcast the gunman’s description. Officers then searched the area and found West near South 6th and Sylvan Streets. Police took him into custody without incident.

Officers then tracked the delivery driver’s cell phone to an apartment on South 5th Street and determined a man at the apartment, identified as 28-year-old Jesse Thompson Jr., was West’s accomplice.

Police believe Thompson gave West the gun and then got it back from him after the robberies. The gun, a loaded semi-automatic pistol, was recovered from the apartment where Thompson was found. The victim’s wallet was also found nearby.

West is charged with two counts of robbery and felony gun possession, while Thompson is charged with aggravated robbery.

At the time of his arrest, Thompson was free on bond stemming from his arrest in November 2019 on charges of aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, vandalism and evading arrest.