NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man suspected in more than a dozen armed robberies at various Nashville businesses since November is currently behind bars following a robbery along Nolensville Pike Thursday night.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 34-year-old Dominique Mantay Brown robbed the Walgreens store in the 4200 block of Nolensville Pike on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Dominique Mantay Brown (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Authorities said investigators identified Brown — who is on parole for felony cocaine convictions out of Bedford and Rutherford counties — as the potential suspect who would commit armed holdups while wearing a three-holed ski mask.

Then, on Thursday evening, officials said that Brown drove his Chrysler 300 sedan from his Hermosa Street home to a shopping center near the Nolensville Pike Walgreens, entered the store, and was seen running out moments later.

Detectives quickly confirmed he had robbed the business, so they arrested Brown after he made it back to the Chrysler, with some assistance from aviation and canine units, police reported.

According to authorities, they discovered $4,850 in cash, two pistols, and a three-holed ski mask when they searched the car, as well as an additional gun when they executed a search warrant at his home.

Metro Police said Brown is being charged with armed robbery and gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony in connection with Thursday night’s incident, with a bond set at $100,000.

In addition, officials said Brown is suspected of robbing multiple stores around the city, including Walgreens, Family Dollar, Dollar General, and CVS. Evidence in those cases will be presented to the Davidson County grand jury at a later date.