NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Tuesday night after officers spotted him driving a stolen car.

Metro police say an officer was on routine patrol Tuesday night when he saw a stolen 2017 Dodge Charged and followed it to a parking lot in the 3800 block of Nolensville Pike. When undercover detectives tried to stop the car, it fled at a high rate of speed.

With help from an MNPD helicopter, officers continued to follow the car until spike strips were successfully deployed at the intersection of Antioch Pike and Harding Place.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Redeer Ramazan, got out of the car and fled on foot into an apartment complex. Officers chased after him and repeatedly ordered him to stop running and drop what appeared to be a gun in his hand. Ramazan was later taken into custody after he tripped and fell; officers also found a pistol on the ground next to him.

Officers searched the Charger and found 32 Xanax pills and two grams of heroin.

Ramazan was charged with vehicle theft, gun possession during the commission of a felony, evading arrest and felony drug possession. He has been convicted of aggravated burglary, theft and drug possession in the past.