NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is behind bars after being accused of shooting at a church along Old Murfreesboro Pike on two separate occasions, causing hundreds of dollars in damage to the building.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, surveillance cameras caught at least two rounds being fired at Saint Mark Coptic Orthodox Church from the passenger side of a white Jeep Renegade around 3 a.m. on Jan. 28.

Then, at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 2, officials said at least one round was fired at the church — also from a white Jeep Renegade — but the bullet hit a window, causing about $1,000 worth of damage.

Police said a member of the church recognized the suspected shooter as 31-year-old Mark Ibrahim, a former member who “has been known to break glass in the parking lot over the last couple of months.”

According to authorities, officers from the Hermitage Precinct arrested Ibrahim on Friday, Feb. 10, and charged him with two counts of felony vandalism.

As of this writing, Metro Police said Ibrahim is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond.

Meanwhile, officials reported that Ibrahim is also being investigated as a possible suspect in similar incidents at a La Vergne church.