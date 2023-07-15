NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Violent Crimes Division detectives worked with officers assigned to the Vehicle Crimes Reduction Initiative to arrest a man this week in connection with a June vehicle theft.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 24-year-old Corian Bowling was identified as the suspect who stole a Ford Raptor F150 truck from Demonbreun Street on June 5 and then kept using the victim’s fuel card for the next few weeks.

Authorities said they took Bowling into custody on Monday, July 10, after he tried to flee from officers in an Infiniti Q60, which had been stolen from Memphis in April.

Bowling’s bond was set at $35,000 for the outstanding warrants related to the June theft, but he was released on Tuesday, July 15, officials reported.

However, when they searched the Infiniti on Friday, July 14, police said they recovered a loaded Glock nine-millimeter handgun with an extended magazine, live ammunition, marijuana, and digital scales.

According to authorities, additional charges are expected to be filed again Bowling.