NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police took a teenager into custody Friday afternoon in connection with a shooting that left a man dead outside Overlook Apartments in the Bordeaux neighborhood on the Fourth of July, but there are still several suspects who have yet to be arrested.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said 27-year-old Christopher L. Harris was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Pike on July 4.

According to witnesses, a group of males approached Harris before seven of them allegedly opened fire on him while he was standing next to his vehicle.

Kentrell Baugh (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Since the shooting, authorities said they have arrested and charged 16-year-old Jaden Wright, 17-year-old Erion Nesbitt, and 23-year-old Deandre Jordan.

On July 26, officials announced a Juvenile Court arrest order had been issued for then-15-year-old Kentrell Baugh in connection with Harris’ death.

Nearly two months later, MNPD said detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division took Baugh — now 16 years old — into custody along Glenview Drive on Friday, Sept. 22. He has reportedly been booked into juvenile detention on a criminal homicide charge.

Police said they are still trying to track down the remaining three suspects from the Fourth of July shooting, including 21-year-old Kejuan Jordan-Cole, who is facing charges for criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

No additional details have been shared about this ongoing investigation.