NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing that occurred at South Nashville condo on Thursday night has been apprehended.

On Thursday, March 16, officers responded to a condominium complex in the 500 block of Harding Pike and arrived to find a man stabbed to death inside of the condo.

Gary Burchett (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officials later announced that Gary Burchett, 50, was wanted in connection with the deadly stabbing that resulted in the death of the victim, later identified as 51-year-old Thomas Wayne Mitchell.

According Metro police, Mitchell had reportedly been living with Burchett’s estranged wife.

On Saturday, just before 8:30 a.m., authorities announced that Burchett was apprehended in Overton County. Metro police say Burchett will be returned to Nashville soon.

No other information was immediately released.