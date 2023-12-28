NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three teens were arrested, six guns were seized, and two high-end vehicles were recovered during a single investigation in Nashville Wednesday evening.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department said the case began around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, when the owner of a $70,000 Mercedes SUV reported that her vehicle had been stolen while she was walking her dogs at Centennial Park.

Police said the woman had left her keys inside the car. Vehicle Crimes detectives were reportedly able to use information from Mercedes to electronically locate the vehicle, and a helicopter crew was dispatched to monitor its movements.

According to investigators, it quickly became apparent that the Mercedes was traveling in tandem with an Infiniti G37 sedan that had been reported stolen from Normandy Circle in West Nashville a few days earlier on Saturday, Dec. 23.

The helicopter followed the two vehicles to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Murfreesboro Pike, where authorities said the Mercedes parked and the occupants got into the Infiniti.

A Hermitage Precinct officer then tried to stop the Infiniti, but according to police, “the driver failed to comply.” No pursuit was initiated as the helicopter crew continued to monitor the Infiniti’s movements.

During that time, officials said the car traveled at 130 mph around the Nashville interstate system and 100 mph on Bell Road. However, a spike strip that was deployed on Nolensville Pike near the Nashville Zoo successfully deflated the vehicle’s tires.

Police said the car continued on deflating tires to an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Nolensville Pike, where the five occupants bailed and ran. Officers apprehended three of them, 19-year-old Thierry Bwenge, a 15-year-old, and a 16-year-old.

Six guns were seized during the incident, including two that had been thrown in the bushes as the teens ran off, officers reported. The 15-year-old suspect was also caught carrying a gun, and three guns were found in a bag that had been discarded, according to the police department.

Detectives also recovered 19 key fobs, a key fob programmer, cash and other items. Officials said the 16-year-old suspect had previously been arrested in a stolen car in February. Each of the teens is now facing several charges.

Bwenge is charged with auto theft, gun theft, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors, and evading arrest. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $17,000.

The 15- and 16-year-olds are charged at Juvenile Court with unlawful gun possession, joyriding, evading arrest, and possession of burglary tools.