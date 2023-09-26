NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a homeless encampment was established in Brookmeade Park for more than a decade, the park closed eight months ago so the city could clear it out, rehouse the residents and clean it up.

On Tuesday night, Sept. 26, the Metro Board of Parks and Recreation wants to hear from residents and learn what they want to see at Brookmeade in the future.

The meeting runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Park Board Conference Room, located at 2565 Park Plaza, Nashville TN 37203.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“The park’s been neglected, but the community’s been neglected and I believe that they know that they owe it to us to listen to us now and help us make the park that is something that is encouraging for everyone to come,” said Becky Lowe, founder of Reclaim Brookmeade Park. “We’re not looking for anything extravagant, just something that is going to make it so that we can enjoy this incredible space.”

Over the past eight months, the city said they spent about $172,000 on a master plan.

That master plan was presented to the Metro Board of Parks and Recreation recently and included restoring the parking lot and signage, replacing the wooden lookout and removing graffiti and invasive weeds.

The city estimates it will take at least another year before Brookmeade Park can reopen to the public.

Lowe encourages other community members to stop by Tuesday night’s meting to share their vision for the greenspace.

“We don’t have a park within 10 miles of this area and it’s an incredible location, right along the Cumberland River,” said Lowe. “It would be a tremendous asset to the community.”