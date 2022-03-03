NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Board of Parks and Recreation voted unanimously to petition the state for the removal of the Confederate soldier monument located in Centennial Park.

The Board voted on Jan. 5 and intends to file a petition with the Tennessee Historical Commission seeking a waiver to allow for the removal.

The Board of Parks and Recreation of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Pursuant to T.C.A. § 4-1-412, intends to file a petition with the Tennessee Historical Commission seeking a waiver of T.C.A. § 4-1-412(b)(1) to allow for the removal of the Private Confederate Soldier Monument from Centennial Park.

The monument was erected in 1909 and has been in Centennial Park since the early 1900’s.

The monument was vandalized on June 17, 2019 and was smeared with the words “they were racists” in red paint down its side. The damage covered more than 500 names of the United Confederate Veterans who commissioned it.

Courtesy: Nashville Public Library

Confederate monument in Centennial Park vandalized (File: June 2019 | WKRN Photo)

Courtesy: Tennessee State Archive photo

A few years ago, Metro Parks had a group of local historians and representatives from the Historical Commission get together to meet about the monument, according to Metro Board of Parks and Recreation meeting minutes from July 2, 2019.

At the time, officials learned the monument could not be removed or relocated without state approval. There is a waiver process. Some historians suggested relocating the monument with contextual and interpretive information, placing the monument in the Confederate era. However, no such site location has been identified at this time.

In August of 2019, the board voted to defer the issue of removing the Confederate monument from Centennial Park.