NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Old Hickory Boulevard’s homeless encampment is a place where nobody should have to live, especially with such dangerous living conditions in the area.

“We don’t have to deal with anymore deaths, and try to get the drugs out of our community,” said Hermitage resident Brittany McCann.

Several Hermitage community members have worked for years to clean up the area and help people inside the camp find homes.

“I sent my first email in July of 2022, so my life kind of got taken over by this, of where are the failure points and what can be improved and how do we get this done?” McCann explained.

In June, Metro Nashville leaders toured the encampment and saw first-hand how people were living. The sights and smells inside the camp were horrific.

Metro officials pointed to mental health issues and drugs as problems for some of the people in the encampment.

“The most inhumane thing I have ever seen,” McCann said. “It’s worse than a post-apocalyptic movie. It’s not just people wandering in the streets, it’s people living in 3, 4 foot tall piles of trash with rats, and it’s just scary.”

Last week, 30 people inside the camp were notified of the “Welcome Home” housing surge. They can choose from a variety of housing options and will receive transportation to their new homes. Plus, mental health resources and other amenities will be available to them.

Metro’s $50 million investment into addressing unhoused residents is paying for this program. On top of that, research shows there’s only a 10% chance they’ll return to an encampment.

With housing and a massive clean-up on the way, McCann is excited for the future of Hermitage.

“I’m just happy. We’ve been trying to get this done for a year and a half,” McCann said. “Our community is not going to allow this to re-form. We’re not going to allow people to die in the streets, get hit by cars. We’re not done.”

The clean-up of the area was postponed due to to the recent weather. Metro Social Services will announce the new date soon.