NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An accidental shooting led to multiple minor injuries at a Nashville area gun range.
The incident happened at Royal Range USA in Bellevue on Wednesday.
Metro police say a regular customer who was shopping for a new scope for their firearm accidentally pulled the trigger, not knowing the gun was loaded.
Two people in the store were hit by bullet fragments, including a Metro police officer. The officer had been there looking to purchase a personal firearm at the time.
The officer was grazed by a bullet fragment and will be okay.
Another woman in the store was hit in the lip by a fragment and is also going to be okay.
No charges are expected at this time.