NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro officer was injured during an arrest in West Nashville early Tuesday morning.

Metro police responded to a call in the 6600 block of Upton Lane at 2:45 a.m. and attempted to take a man into custody.

The suspect began to scuffle with officers as they tried to take him into custody, according to officers at the scene.

Metro police said the man was eventually taken into custody and the officer drove themselves to a local hospital to be checked for injuries that were sustained during the arrest. The extent of the officer’s injuries remain unknown.

No additional information was immediately released.