Metro officer discharged from hospital 1 day after being hit during police chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro police officer was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon after she was hit during a police pursuit Monday in Nashville.

Officer Jerica Gladston is now recovering at home from a broken leg and fractured ribs.

Police say Officer Gladston was hit by a fleeing suspect’s vehicle while setting up spike strips on Cowan Street. The vehicle was reportedly stolen out of Wilson County.

Two people were in the vehicle during the chase. Both people were taken into custody a short time later at a nearby TA Travel Center.

The driver, later identified as Jaquille Burns, 28, of Murfreesboro, is facing charges for attempted homicide, felony evading arrest and driving on revoked license. His bond is set at $513,000.

The female passenger in the Cadillac will not be charged.